Q2 Earnings Forecast for EXE Issued By Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $114.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.83%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

