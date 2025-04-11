Q2 EPS Estimate for Eastman Chemical Decreased by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.4% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.