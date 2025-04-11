Q2 EPS Estimates for MGY Decreased by Capital One Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after purchasing an additional 667,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 636,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $13,634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 910.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

