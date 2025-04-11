Q3 EPS Forecast for Barfresh Food Group Lowered by Analyst

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.61.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.76% and a negative net margin of 27.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barfresh Food Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Barfresh Food Group worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

