Q4 EPS Forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.57. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 272,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 313,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.