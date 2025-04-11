Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 61.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 293,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Quad/Graphics Increases Dividend

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently -27.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on QUAD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUAD

About Quad/Graphics

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.