QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.64.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

