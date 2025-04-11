Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Cut to “Hold” at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.35. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Rallybio by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rallybio by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rallybio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rallybio by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

