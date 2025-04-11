Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
RLYB stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.35. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
