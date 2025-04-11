Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RLYB stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.35. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rallybio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new position in Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

