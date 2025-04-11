Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Stock Price Up 0.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 8,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 9,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.