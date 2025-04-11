Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE RRC opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 59.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 142,938 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.