Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

RYAM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

