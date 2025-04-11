RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 61.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RBC opened at $325.98 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $241.43 and a one year high of $372.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

