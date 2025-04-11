reAlpha Tech (AIRE) to Release Earnings on Friday

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ AIRE opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. reAlpha Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

