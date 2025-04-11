Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

RXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

RXRX opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

