Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.86, but opened at $103.98. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Reddit shares last traded at $101.16, with a volume of 2,653,374 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $2,419,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,161,139.26. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. This trade represents a 44.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 603,794 shares of company stock worth $89,386,704 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Reddit by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Reddit by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.62.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

