Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of REG stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,711,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,440,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,859,000 after buying an additional 171,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after buying an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

