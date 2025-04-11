Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in L3Harris Technologies stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $214.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

