Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Simon Property Group stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (2)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

