Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $229.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 53.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 227,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

