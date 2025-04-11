Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bruker Q4 Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. Bruker has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 274.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

