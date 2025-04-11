Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CENX Q1 Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 319,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 70,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

