Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TeraWulf Q2 Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WULF. B. Riley lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Stock Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $857.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TeraWulf by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

