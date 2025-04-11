Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Terex Q2 Earnings

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Terex has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Terex by 60.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Terex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $217,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.