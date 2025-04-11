Reviewing Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) & Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $2.02 billion 1.27 $66.37 million $0.18 36.09 Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -5.50

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Augusta Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hudbay Minerals and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 0 2 2 3.50 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.48%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 3.80% 7.29% 3.35% Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Augusta Gold on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

