Reviewing Cadeler A/S (CDLR) & Its Competitors

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cadeler A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 23.69 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.85 million $123.28 million 2.28

Cadeler A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cadeler A/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 299 1781 1904 110 2.45

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.44%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 156.17%. Given Cadeler A/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Volatility and Risk

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadeler A/S peers beat Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.