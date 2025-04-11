Reviewing Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MOGU and Remitly Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 0.00 Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89

Remitly Global has a consensus price target of $28.13, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than MOGU.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $138.90 million 0.12 -$8.21 million N/A N/A Remitly Global $1.26 billion 3.18 -$117.84 million ($0.19) -105.32

This table compares MOGU and Remitly Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MOGU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Remitly Global.

Risk and Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Remitly Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A Remitly Global -2.93% -6.10% -3.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

