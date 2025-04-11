Reviewing TerrAscend (TSNDF) & Its Peers

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TerrAscend to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s competitors have a beta of -19.59, meaning that their average share price is 2,059% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 323 262 606 34 2.29

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 66.58%. Given TerrAscend’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.04 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.47

TerrAscend’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

