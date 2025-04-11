RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.83. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,818.16. This represents a 16.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

