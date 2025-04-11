Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,445.40. This trade represents a 23.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,247.60. This trade represents a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,641 shares of company stock worth $8,112,177. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

