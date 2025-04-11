Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 0.3 %

RGTI opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.