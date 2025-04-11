RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,954,813 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,845.60. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,774.40. This trade represents a 21.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $23.11 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

