Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,429 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,373.75. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.6 %

RIVN opened at $11.46 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

