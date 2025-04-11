Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 6,578,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,231,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $10,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

