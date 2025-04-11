Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $41.10. 19,454,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 23,393,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

Specifically, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,987.03. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,825 shares in the company, valued at $31,522,425.75. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

