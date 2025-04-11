Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.63.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 5.0 %

ROK stock opened at $230.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.84. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. This represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.