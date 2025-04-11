Roger Hardy Acquires 50,000 Shares of Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT) Stock

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Get Free Report) Director Roger Hardy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kits Eyecare
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.