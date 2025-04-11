Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for TSE:KEI Q1 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Shares of KEI stock opened at C$9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.32. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$13.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.13.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

