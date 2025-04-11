Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for SNYR FY2025 Earnings

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Stock Performance

Shares of SNYR opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 391,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.