Roth Capital Predicts IMAX’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Macquarie lifted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE IMAX opened at $22.02 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,562 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $9,143,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,322,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

