Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BCE from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.82.

BCE stock opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.65. BCE has a 1 year low of C$28.73 and a 1 year high of C$49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

