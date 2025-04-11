Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

QBR.B opened at C$35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.84 and a 52 week high of C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

