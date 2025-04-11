Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,484 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,838,919.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 121,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,626.47. The trade was a 21.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $2,000,689.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $2,071,568.45.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $2,431,502.25.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $2,301,562.25.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $14,768,704.44.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

