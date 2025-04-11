RY FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.62. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.84 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

