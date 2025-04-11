Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $455.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.83.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Down 6.2 %

SAIA stock opened at $351.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a twelve month low of $287.50 and a twelve month high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,598,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 24,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after buying an additional 371,232 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.