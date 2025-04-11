Sandy Nairn Acquires 10,000 Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) Stock

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Nairn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($36,604.36).

Global Opportunities Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

GOT stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £85.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,547.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.01. Global Opportunities Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 269.40 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.08).

Global Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. Global Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,631.58%.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

