Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGF.B. Desjardins lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, with a total value of C$232,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

