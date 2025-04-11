Scotiabank Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Sector Outperform

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $149.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $165.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

