Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

SBCF stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $230,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

