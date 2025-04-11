Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Airlines Q2 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.15.

United Airlines Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of UAL opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

